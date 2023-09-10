National Ethnic Food Month on Good Morning Hawaii: Peso Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two segments of the Hawaii population that are well represented are the Filipino community and those who enjoy fine dining. A restaurant that debuted this year in the Ward Village area has a unique menu that appeals to both of those demographics.
Peso Honolulu features an original array of food and drink that starts with what you see.
“We’re a modern Filipino American restaurant that really focuses on using just some of the best ingredients that you can get,” said Rob Villanueva, co-owner and managing partner of Peso. “We really focus on having thoughtful ingredients that really resonate on the plate itself. We obsess over the presentation and the way things eat.”
Among the items showcased for our visit: A pulled chicken Adobo French Dip sandwich, Ube Haya French Toast, and Filipino breakfast of garlic fried rice, eggs and a longanisa they make themselves.
Most menu items are from the imagination of an American born and raised chef with Filipino heritage.
“I think what we're trying to do is to really push Filipino food kind of into the future, said Ria Dolly Barbosa, Executive Chef for Peso Honolulu. “Not necessarily better because there's nothing that will be better than my parents' cooking. But, you know, we definitely want to push the boundaries of what people think Filipino food is and can be.”
The creative originality spills into their drink selection as well. Among the brunch choices are the Peso Bloody Mary done with a chicken skin garnish and Pau vodka, a Chippy’s Espresso Martini swapping the vodka in favor of Amaro, and a Calamansi Mimosa.
For an ultimate dining experience they even offer a “Pinoymakase” – an 8-course Chef’s Table menu with limited seatings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
More information on their menu and hours can be found here.