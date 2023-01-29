Nareit Foundation providing $50K toward Youth Home on Oahu's North Shore

.An upper level low approaching the state will increase the threat
for heavy rainfall across the state with the heaviest rain expected
tonight through Monday.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An upper level low approaching the state will increase the
threat for heavy rainfall tonight through Monday. The
heaviest rainfall is expected to fall over windward and
mountain areas, but some periods of intense showers could
spread to leeward areas, where stream flow could also become
elevated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY FOR OAHU KAUAI
AND NIIHAU...
.Strong and gusty trade winds will continue through tonight with
the strongest winds expected over mountain areas and along leeward
slopes of Kauai and Oahu.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts up to
50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and make it difficult to drive,
especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 30 kt with higher gusts and seas
10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Nareit Foundation providing $50K toward Youth Home on Oahu's North Shore
Oahu's North Shore youth receive a boost for a better tomorrow.
A new fifty thousand dollar grant presented by the Nareit Foundation to the non profit Residential Youth Services and Empowerment is funding essential repairs to a group home on Oahu's North Shore, that'll give homeless young adults a safe and secure place to build their lives.
The five bedroom group home has been vacant for the past years in Haleiwa with two other group homes that are in operation and providing young adults 18-24 with an affordable shared housing situation to live and work.
The Nareit Foundation grant is primarily being utilized to make much needed repairs. Residential Youth Services and Empowerment Executive Director Carla House said, "Youth are such a great population, we only count about three hundred young people a year in Hawaii that are experiencing homelessness, so to have Noreit come on board with us as a partner, to be able to say yes, we can support this project, get the doors open, and get this moving, there are other similar projects that are in the works, that really help us end youth homelessness in Hawaii."
The residential youth services and empowerment foundation is a 510 c 3 non profit that offer ongoing coordinated programs, services, care and safety for young adults to get off the streets and thrive.
Services provided include an access center that's open daily, emergency and transitional shelters, education and employment counseling, and a medical and behavioral health clinic.
Nicky Winter, Exec. Director with Achieve Zero said, "I think if we could help to support these youth, and get them back on that path of dreaming, whatever we can do to help them achieve those dreams, I think that's where the magic happens."
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.