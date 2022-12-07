Murdered Kaneohe security guard remembered as kind and loving man who devoted his life to keiki

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
.Very dry fuels combined with developing windy trades and low
relative humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions
Thursday and Friday. Winds will decrease over the weekend.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD
AREAS..
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through
Friday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds up to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All waters around Kauai and Oahu, as well as Maui County
Windward and Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Mike Chu, the father of two grown children and a soon-to-be grandfather, devoted his life to improving the lives of the next generation.
"He treated all of us like his kids and his family. If we needed bus money he would give us bus money," said Castle High School student Bubu Anduha. "He just wanted to make sure we were safe and we were staying in school. Plenty love."
About a dozen people showed up today to the Windward City Shopping Center to pay their respects a day after security guard Mike Chu was viciously stabbed to death. Many described him as a kind man with a lot of aloha.
"Mike just had aloha for everybody and kind of kept an eye on everybody," said Christina Perez, who works at the Windward City Shopping Center.
Chu -- a former teacher at St. Francis and St. Louis schools -- was stabbed in the neck, chest, arms and stomach after arriving at work Tuesday just before 6 a.m.
According to police, the unnamed suspect approached Chu when he parked his car. The two began arguing before Chu was murdered -- leaving community members with a huge sense of loss.
"I was just heart-broken, sad," Anduha said.
Castle High School seniors Anduha and Aukai Townsend came to eat their lunches at the crime scene today and remember a man they say motivated them every day to stay on the right path.
"Every time we would come up here -- lunch, breakfast, anything -- he would tell us get to school, get to school. Do something with your life," Townsend said. "He was like one of our close uncles."
"We all just want to really thank him for his aloha and his protection," Perez added. "Everything he did for us."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.