Murder trial of Bernard Brown begins on Maui after Moreira "Mo" Monsalve went missing in 2014

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- The high profile murder trial of Bernard Brown began August 1 on Maui. Brown is accused of killing Moreira “Mo” Monsalve, who had gone missing on January 12, 2014.
Monsalve was 46-years-old when she went missing. She was last seen at Bernard Brown’s home in Wailuku -- who was her boyfriend at the time. Police say advancement of technology and cell phone evidence were key in Brown’s indictment since the body of Monsalve has not been found.
Brown was indicted on the murder charge in September 2019, more than five years after Monsalve’s disappearance. He was arrested in Sacramento in California and brought back to Maui. After the first indictment was dismissed without prejudice in December, he was re-indicted on the charge by another grand jury.
Leslie Monsalve Jones says, Mo told her family that she and Bernard Brown had a volatile relationship. But she adds, the family never expected Mo to disappear.
Monsalve-Jones says that after 8 years since her sister has been missing, she is relieved that there will soon be justice for her presumed death.
“I think that our family is going to get answers, and for 8 years we’ve been left in the dark. And now we’re going to get answers. So I see a light, I see a light I feel that everybody is moving forward to that light. And we’re going to find out where Moreira is or what happened to her.”
The trial is expected to last two to three months.
