 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Murder trial of Bernard Brown begins on Maui after Moreira "Mo" Monsalve went missing in 2014

  • Updated
  • 0
monsalve

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- The high profile murder trial of Bernard Brown began August 1 on Maui. Brown is accused of killing Moreira “Mo” Monsalve, who had gone missing on January 12, 2014. 

Monsalve was 46-years-old when she went missing. She was last seen at Bernard Brown’s home in Wailuku -- who was her boyfriend at the time. Police say advancement of technology and cell phone evidence were key in Brown’s indictment since the body of Monsalve has not been found.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK