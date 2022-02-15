Murder Suspect Spent 48 Seconds in Acupuncture Clinic

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 knots, and/or seas up
to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The arrest warrant reads that suspect Eric Thompson was the only person to enter and exit Tokuhara's clinic before the victim was found the next day.
WAIPAHU-- Detectives named suspect Eric Thompson in the arrest warrant for the 34 year old east Oahu business owner.
Thompson, a UH graduate and owner of the renovation business "Island bath works," was identified by a Chevy Silverado he allegedly drove to the murder scene.
The warrant says security cameras show Thompson left his east Oahu home off Kalanianaole Highway at 5:20 pm on January 12th and took about 40 minutes to cross town and park in the vicinity of Jon Tokuhara's acupuncture business.
The warrant alleges Thompson left his car on the periphery and then security cameras from surrounding businesses captured Thompson's movements as he made his way to the back of the clinic.
Thompson was only inside for 48 seconds according to the detectives, where cameras captured him entering and exiting through the back by the reserved parking spot.
Detectives say three .22 caliber shell casings were found at the murder scene.
In statements, friends of Tokuhara told KITV 4 they are encouraged that the case in moving forward that there is progress towards healing and closure.
The public learned that communications over instagram pointed to a relationship between Eric Thompson's wife and Tokuhara, police confirmed details of communications back in 2021, indicating a possible motive.
Bail Bonds experts told us Thompson's ownership of a 2 million dollar beach area home, and a business may have contributed to his ability to put up collateral for quick bail release, even though he faces charges of 2nd degree murder.