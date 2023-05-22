Murder of Makaha teen stirring gun violence debate

Miguel Agoo Jr. was the youngest of eight children -- just getting started in life when he was killed by gun violence.
According to sources, he was also carrying a gun when officers arrived at the scene at Makaha Beach Park.
Miguel Agoo Jr. was the youngest of eight children -- just getting started in life when he was killed by gun violence.
According to sources, he was also carrying a gun when officers arrived at the scene at Makaha Beach Park.
"I know my son wasn't an angel too, but nobody deserves to get shot down, anybody," said his father Miguel Boswell Agoo. "And no parent needs to find out that their son is dead through a gun wound to the head."
Agoo's father said he had no idea.
"We don't know if a child has a gun or not as a parent. They hide the guns from the parents. And to me the question is, 'How can these guys in any part of this island distribute guns?," he added. "How can these guys slip it to a young teenager -- even a young adults hand, you know -- and at the end of the day, somebody's lying on the floor?"
A memorial for the teen shot and killed in Makaha is growing and so is the debate over gun violence.
The murder comes just weeks after a mass shooting at a Maili cockfight.
"You go onto other social media, you can see dozens and dozens of photos of Hawaii's kids with guns tucked in their waist bans, flashing them off and showing them off that they got them, but yet we're not stopping that," said Andrew Namiki Roberts, head of the Hawaii Firearms Coalition.
Namiki Roberts said it's not about stricter gun laws, but about educating our keiki about the dangers of firearms.
But Boswell Agoo said the government must step in to stop the violence before it spreads across the islands.
"It's very crucial for us to stop this right now, it's in the beginning. We don't want to end up like mainland. Everybody from neighborhood to neighborhood getting shot," he said. "We got to keep that aloha spirit alive. We got to keep God that is breathing upon everybody well, and we got to train up our kids to do the right thing."
His family has created a GoFundMe here to help pay for funeral expenses.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.