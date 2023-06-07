Multi-agency Wildfire & Drought LOOKOUT! campaign forecasts potential risks

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The multi-agency Wildfire & Drought LOOKOUT! campaign is warning the public of potential risks from wildfires.
Firefighting agencies, communities, nonprofit organizations, and state and county departments are all preparing for the risks of wildfires during periods of drought.
The National Weather Service (NWS) Forecast Office in Hawaii says to expect drought conditions later this summer. It says even though everything is green and lush right now, we are expecting below-average rainfall, as we enter the dry season in Hawaii. This means all that green vegetation now will not only be more abundant, but will have a longer period to dry out, creating a higher risk for wildfires.
"Much of Hawaii’s landscape, particularly in fire-prone areas, is dominated by invasive fountain grass. It is fire adapted and is flammable throughout the year and even moreso during drought periods,” said the State Wildland Fire manager, DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife, Mike Walker.
It's important to remember about 99% of fires are human caused and can be prevented.
"It's not like other disasters where we have no control. Wildfires are [mostly] caused by human ignitions and by fuels and both can be reduced and managed," said Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization co-executive director, Elizabeth Pickett.
Many fires are caused by accident, with most starting from camping, fireworks, equipment, and vehicles, all in dry areas.
"We need to put our fires out cold, not drive or idle on dry grass, be careful with equipment that may spark, making sure if we do work with types of tools and equipment only do that on cool morning that aren't windy," Pickett said.
If your home is near a dry area at risk of wildfires, you can receive a free home assessment. Hawaii wildfire management organization will look at risk factors around your home and tell you how to be prepared.