 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Movers and Shakas graduates latest cohort of community leaders

  • 0
Movers and Shakas graduates latest cohort of community leaders

Movers and Shakas graduates latest cohort of community leaders. A graduate of the first cohort, Krist Wong, shares how the program changed her life. Photo: Krist Wong.

 By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Twenty-two business leaders from Hawai'i's top companies and organizations officially completed six weeks of cultural education, community service and leadership training. They're part of Cohort 3 of the Hawai'i Talent Onboarding Program (HITOP) from Movers and Shakas.

Nicole Lim, Executive Director of Movers and Shakas, says, “We are also very excited to celebrate one year since launching HITOP, enculturating more than 80 new leaders to Hawai'i, and look forward to helping more local companies and organizations empower and retain key talent to unlock their full potential and to strengthen Hawai‘i's economy and community.”

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred