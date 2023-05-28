Movers and Shakas graduates latest cohort of community leaders

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Twenty-two business leaders from Hawai'i's top companies and organizations officially completed six weeks of cultural education, community service and leadership training. They're part of Cohort 3 of the Hawai'i Talent Onboarding Program (HITOP) from Movers and Shakas.
Nicole Lim, Executive Director of Movers and Shakas, says, “We are also very excited to celebrate one year since launching HITOP, enculturating more than 80 new leaders to Hawai'i, and look forward to helping more local companies and organizations empower and retain key talent to unlock their full potential and to strengthen Hawai‘i's economy and community.”
Oahu native Krist Wong was part of the inaugural cohort in 2020, one of just 50 picked from 90,000 applicants. She shares how Movers and Shakas impacted her life. "Moving back home was something on my mind for several years. It was something I always wanted to do but didn't know how to make that work. There's a lot of challenges, living on the mainland for so long - 35 years."
The programs include community workdays with participating partners, leadership training workshops, networking events, and talk-story sessions with community leaders and cultural practitioners. "I wanted to reconnect with my culture, where I'm from, where I identify as. And also, every time I come back I felt so much more at home. There's that phrase, There's no place like home."
Wong moved back to Oahu this year to be nearer to her aging parents. She works in corporate communications. Her advice to anyone doing this in the future? "Maximize your time. Make those connections. Like the program says, Connect with aloha."