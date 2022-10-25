Mother of a son who died in Sandy Hook Elementary shooting is helping to make the world a better place

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4)- Students throughout Hawaii are helping to spread aloha by practicing different life skills that will help put an end to violence and bullying in schools.
It's being made possible because of Scarlett Lewis. Lewis experienced the unimaginable in 2012.
She lost her 6-year-old son, Jesse, in the sandy hook elementary school shooting. She decided to take the tragedy and turn it into a transformation.
In 2013, Lewis created the nonprofit, "Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement".
Its mission is to create safer and more loving communities through no cost character social emotional development programs.
The goal is to combat violence, bullying, and trauma with learning essential life skills. Students are taught the simple formula: courage+ gratitude+ forgiveness+ compassion in action= choosing love.
Teachers encourage students to practice mindfulness and deep breathing.
both are actions that can reduce anxiety and violence and spread more love to those around them.
"Choose Love Movement" has reached 3 million children across 120 countries and continues to grow.
Tuesday, Lewis spoke to students at several schools including, Waipahu elementary.
She says the life skills kids learn from this program will help them to flourish.
"We can all choose love, we can all be part of the solution to the issues we're seeing in our own lives and in our communities. We need to take responsibility for what's going on. We know that the opposite of anxiety is positive action, and choose love gives lots of ways you can reduce anxiety and make the world a better place."
Lewis will be speaking at the following schools for the rest of the week: