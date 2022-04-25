Mother Mourned After Tragic Beating Death on Farrington Highway by Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 25, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photos of Michelle McPeek line the roadside where she was fatally beaten in Makaha. MAKAHA-- Balloons and banners lined Farrington highway at sundown.Kuulei Lincoln, a friend of Michelle McPeek for over 15 years, told KITV she had just spoken to McPeek's younger teenage son on the phone."He just talked to us. And I sent my love and condolences and told them if they ever need anything just call me. He said ok and that he loves me."That love and support in the community was a refrain at the roadside memorial here on Farrington Highway where Michelle McPeek died allegedly at the hands of her eldest son, 19 year old Joshua.One close friend told KITV addiction had been in a factor in family life. She revealed that Joshua had recently completed the Hawaii National Guard Youth Challenge."I feel like you got to go deeper than that. Like more therapy. These kids can do Youth Challenge but they got to get more therapy," Evanna Graham told KITV.The gathering ended by the water at Keaau Beach Park where friends shared how they are remembering McPeek."Friendly. Loving. In good spirit, was very friendly lovable. Willing to give her last dollar to anyone," Lincoln said. Co-workers from Waianae Store gathered, some who had only known Michelle McPeek through the last year."When I first started Waianae store, she was the friend who told me to apply, nobody knew what was going on in her life. She was always smiling," Vika Milo said."She's good people. Take care of your kids and anybody else's kids around," Graham added. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Amazon seeks to overturn union win, says vote was tainted Updated Apr 8, 2022 Local Saturday 3/5 Weather: Light trade winds Updated Mar 4, 2022 Local LOTTE Championship Economic Boost to Hoakalei Country Club Community in Ewa Beach Updated Apr 13, 2022 National Confirmation hearings set for Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court nominee meets with senators Mar 2, 2022 COVID-19 A highly changed coronavirus variant was found in deer after nearly a year in hiding, researchers suggest Mar 2, 2022 Local Navy, Army pressed for answers as residents near a week without water Dec 3, 2021 Recommended for you