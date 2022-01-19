Mortgage help on the way for Oahu residents

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Starting on Friday, Oahu homeowners behind on their mortgages can apply for up to $30,000 dollars to cover the payments, as well as property taxes, utilities, association fees and other expenses.
The program comes as the state faces its largest coronavirus surge since the start of the pandemic -- causing significant financial hardship.
"Two years into this pandemic with this current COVID surge, we know so many people are having to stay home due to Omicron either because they've caught it themselves or they've been exposed to someone who has it," said Nicole Woo, director of research and economic policy at the Hawaii Children's Action Network.
And now that federal child tax credits stopped last year, she said more people are in arears.
"For some families that are in the hole that they didn't think they could dig out of, this really is a lifeline for them."
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, which is administering the Oahu Homeowner Assistance Fund, estimates about 17,000 Hawaii homeowners are currently in forbearance and delinquent on their mortgage.
"We anticipate only being able to serve about 2,000 to 3,000 of that demand so you can see there's still a large gap in the funding that's available from the federal government to the need that's here within our community," said Kainalu Severson, director of emergency financial assistance at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.
The state's receiving $50 million in funds through the American Rescue Plan Act for mortgage assistance programs, also available on the neighbor islands.
