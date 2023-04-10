More than 90 acres of the Hana coastline donated for land conservation

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) - A part of the Hana coastline was donated for land conservation.
HRP-Hana LLC donated more than 90 acres of Ka'uiki Hill to the non-profit Ke Ao Hali'i in March.
One of those areas is Pu'u Ka'uiki, said to be the birthplace of Queen Ka'ahumanu. The other is known as the Maka'alae lands.
The land donation is part of a larger project with other environmental groups to permanently preserve almost 200 acres of land along the Hana Coast. HRP-Hana LLC also donated $100,000 along with the land and said its intention is that the lands be protected in perpetuity.
"As a linear descendent of Maka'alae for over 200 years, our families have been residents there and we've seen the land tender ship change under different stewards whether they be plantations or ranch owners. This land has been returned to our families and more importantly to the communities," said Sunnie Makua, boardmember, Ke Ao Hali‘i.
Ke Ao Hāliʻi will work with nearby residents and business during their conservation efforts.