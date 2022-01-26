 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More than 100 Tongans stranded in Hawaii for up to two years due to COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
Tongans stranded in Hawaii

Two years in, most of them have gone home. Except for more than a hundred natives of Tonga -- many of them who came to Hawaii for medical treatment.

HONOLULU (KITV) - Lusinita Nehoa's baby was just a couple months old when she left Tonga to accompany her older son to Honolulu for medical care.

 Now, the baby's about two years old.

The mother of seven's been stranded in Hawaii -- and away from six of her children -- since her homeland sealed its borders to keep out COVID-19.

"This is the first time that we have been apart," she said. "I cannot put into words how much I miss them a lot. And how much I yearn just see them. They're not old enough to take care of themselves."

Tonga was recently preparing to open its borders to people from other countries, according to the Tonga consular agency. But before they could loosen restrictions, everything was put on hold again due to the recent volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Nehoa's been living with a host family in a two bedroom apartment with six people, including Lesieli Latu, who's also been away from six of her seven children since 2019.

"I cannot put into words how my heart breaks for my family. How I miss my children back home and my family back home. And especially during this hard, hard time," Latu said. "There's not a day that goes by that they're not in my thoughts and my prayers."

With no end in sight as to when Tongan families might be able to return home, they're hoping and praying for a miracle.

"That is my wish and hope that there'll be a time and soon that we'll be able to go back and be reunited with our family," Nehoa said. "But the truth of the matter is, it's not up to us. All we do is wait and pray that we hear good news."

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you