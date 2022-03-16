More than 100 local businesses being displaced in Kakaako, some with nowhere to go

KAKAAKO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Alan Jale has about 5,000 toys still in storage -- a collection he started 20 years ago.
But the owner of Al's Collectible Toys will be closing his shop at the end of this month at the Ohana Hale Marketplace -- taking a break for awhile and hoping to eventually return to a new location.
"Actually it's very hard because you know it's expensive to find another location," he said. "I mean this is a great concept because it afforded everybody who was doing a startup was able to start a business."
The owners of Ohana Hale said they're close to a deal for a new location in the same neighborhood. But the buildout of another marketplace could take up to a year.
"Everybody would love to just close up and open up at a new location, but the reality is there's going to be a big gap there and people have to still continue to make a living," said Aaron Forsgren, owner of Tanoa. "Bills still have to be paid. You have merchandise that still has to be sold."
Ohana Hale opened in 2018 as an incubator for small and upcoming businesses. But landlord Howard Hughes cut its 10-year lease short to redevelop the area into The Park Ward Village.
Anchor tenants Hawaii's Finest and Tanoa said they've both signed leases to move into the Ala Moana Center. Others aren't so fortunate.
"Kind of sour taste," Forsgren said. "To be honest, it's a little bit frustrating. If there's a 10-year lease, there should be a 10-year lease."
As mom-and-pop vendors search for new spots in an expensive market, others are throwing in the towel.
"I know some people are closing for sure, they won't be reopening," he added. "It's another obstacle on top of all the ones that everybody's gone through."
The marketplace is home to more than 100 vendors, whose last day of operations is scheduled to be April 16.
