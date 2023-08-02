More permit requirements coming for gun users in Hawaii starting in '24

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
FILE - Handguns are displayed at a gun shop on June, 23, 2022, in Honolulu. Three Hawaii residents challenging the state's new law prohibiting where people can carry concealed firearms argue in a lawsuit that they should be able to take their guns to the beach. ginning Saturday, JUly 1, 2023, a new law prohibits carrying a firearm on the sand — and in other places, including banks, bars and restaurants that serve alcohol. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gun advocates are calling it another roadblock to legal gun ownership. In order to buy a handgun in Hawaii you'll need to get a permit by either taking a handgun safety class or a hunter's ed class.
Current certifications will be void starting January 1st, 2024 and a new class will be required.
Director for Hawaii Firearms Coalition - Andrew Namiki Roberts told KITV4, "In January we're going to see a whole bunch of changes coming up with regards to the permitting and registration system, and that's where our concerns are right now, because what they've done is they've made the law so that if you have a class that you've taken in the last four years - or ever, it's going to be invalid, so any class that somebody's taken up until since 1994, when training requirements were put into place, is now void."
"It's going to create a demand that the firearms community essentially can't deal with, the Police Dept. can't deal with", added Roberts.
This could impact tens of thousands of gun users.
"In Honolulu right now and across the state, we're registering about fifty thousand firearms a year, so every single one of those people that wants to get a handgun is going to have to take this class that they've probably already taken" said Roberts.
The change goes along with SB1230 that was signed into law by the governor earlier this year. It was an extensive bill relating to firearms.
Other states are implementing comparable training requirements, Oregon passed a similar law that's currently being challenged, they're in the same circuit as Hawaii, if it goes through the court system there, the judge's ruling will carry over to Hawaii as well according to Roberts and would likely result in a lawsuit.