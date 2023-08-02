 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.

* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...During times of high tide through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.

&&

Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;

PacificIslandsKingTides.org

More permit requirements coming for gun users in Hawaii starting in '24

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii Gun Control

FILE - Handguns are displayed at a gun shop on June, 23, 2022, in Honolulu. Three Hawaii residents challenging the state's new law prohibiting where people can carry concealed firearms argue in a lawsuit that they should be able to take their guns to the beach. ginning Saturday, JUly 1, 2023, a new law prohibits carrying a firearm on the sand — and in other places, including banks, bars and restaurants that serve alcohol. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)

 Marco Garcia

Starting January 1st, gun owners in Hawaii say previous gun certifications will be void, and they'll need to take a new class to qualify for a permit.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gun advocates are calling it another roadblock to legal gun ownership. In order to buy a handgun in Hawaii you'll need to get a permit by either taking a handgun safety class or a hunter's ed class.

Current certifications will be void starting January 1st, 2024 and a new class will be required.

Hawaii doesn't want firearms on its beaches. The state's latest gun control law goes before a judge
Guns on Hawai'i's beaches? Federal judge hears motion for injunction Friday morning
Police still looking for two suspects involved in armed robbery at Little Caesars Pizza in Kaneohe

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred