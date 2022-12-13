 Skip to main content
More families join water contamination suit against Navy

The number of cases against the US Navy over Red Hill water contamination continues to increase.
Those suffering from health effects since the Red Hill fuel spill, met in a town hall setting to share their stories.

HONOLULU-- The number of cases against the US Navy over Red Hill water contamination continues to increase. In an amended Federal Court claim, 22 more families joined the lawsuit. 

"We filed the federal action and we are moving as fast as possible, because these people need truth, and accountability, and justice right now." Kristina Baehr of Just Well Law told KITV4.

