 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More arrests being made in Waikiki to get habitual criminals off the street, but many are still violating geographic restrictions

  • Updated
  • 0
Waikiki crime

It's been six months, and KITV-4's Kristen Consillio found out how the program to get habitual criminals out of Waikiki is doing.

Over the past six months, Honolulu police have made over 700 arrests in Waikiki, but residents say there's still much more that needs to be done.

"So a lot of the chronic offenders, if you will, have been taken off the street, although we continue to get violations of the geographic restriction," said Waikiki Improvement Association President Rick Egged.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred