More arrests being made in Waikiki to get habitual criminals off the street, but many are still violating geographic restrictions

Over the past six months, Honolulu police have made over 700 arrests in Waikiki, but residents say there's still much more that needs to be done.
"So a lot of the chronic offenders, if you will, have been taken off the street, although we continue to get violations of the geographic restriction," said Waikiki Improvement Association President Rick Egged.
More than 100 geographic restrictions are in place, banning repeat offenders from returning to the areas where they commit crimes. But many of those habitual criminals are returning to Waikiki -- without facing jail time.
"There's still a little bit of a disconnect and the sort of frustration by the public, that there are people that have violated geographic fencing still in areas that they should not be," said Michael Formby, managing director for the City and County of Honolulu.
In announcing the start of the "Safe and Sound Waikiki" program in September, city officials urged state judges to help them reduce crime in Hawaii's top tourist district.
The courts have been granting geographic restrictions but "they keep issuing them to the same people who keep violating them," said Waikiki Neighborhood Board Chairman Robert Finley.
City officials say they're working with the judiciary to get on the same page.
"They're bound by different rules, and they're bound by the case that's presented to them and laid out in front of them, and it just doesn't always match up with our expectations," Formby said.
The judiciary told KITV4 there's a process for defendants to get jail time for violating geographical restrictions, but did not say why more violators aren't getting stiffer consequences.
"It's a fence that doesn't have paint," Finley added.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.