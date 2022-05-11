Money in politics impacting race for Hawaii governor

While running for Congress two years ago, Kai Kahele took big contributions from everything from the aviation industry to unions.
"I'm not saying I wasn't part of the problem I was part of the problem, I'm trying to change it," Kahele tells KITV4.
This time around in his run for governor, his campaign theme of "Hawaii is not for sale" means a grassroots campaign run by public financing.
"He doesn't have a lot of the usual big shots supporting him time is running out and he doesn't have a lot of money," says KITV4 political analyst Neal Milner.
Kahele is among only about 10 percent of all Hawaii state and county level candidate who have used Hawaii's partial public financing plan.
"With public funding it is coming from tax payer money, and I heard that all the time I don't want my going to a candidate I don't support so our program is a partial program," explains Tony Baldomero with the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission.
The partial program does not entirely fund a candidate's campaign. But it can give a campaign up to $416,000 in public funds. There are stipulations though - a candidate has to raise $100,000 or more in small donations from Hawaii residents giving $100 or less.
From there, the state will match up $208,000 in donations, for that maximum total of $416,000.
In response, Lt. Gov. Josh Green (D)'s campaign tells us in a statement, "Our campaign is proud that we do not have to use any taxpayer dollars to finance our campaign due to the generosity of our community and supporters.” Green scored early support from state's largest unions.
Meanwhile, Vicky Cayetano (D) says while not using public funds either, she does want to see changes to campaign finance if elected.
"I think it is important if you want to have candidates from other backgrounds and experiences, you need to level the playing field," Cayetano says.
The question is, can it be done this time? Kahele is hoping his gamble pays off.
"I'm trying to change it by demonstrating that you can win the office of the governor with no more than 100 dollar donations," he says.
The only other recent Governor to use public financing was current Gov. David Ige. Then a state senator in 2014, he relied on public funding in his Democratic primary upset over then-Gov. Neil Abercrombie.
Frank Fasi and Linda Lingle are a few other major candidate to use the program since it started in the 1980's.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.