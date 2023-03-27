 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monday Morning Weather - Light to Moderate Winds, Afternoon Leeward Showers

  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) A weakening cold front has stalled out several hundred miles northwest of Kauai this morning. Expect light to moderate east to southeast winds to blow across the state today with increasing shower trends over island interiors.

4 Things to Know

By Tuesday a deep cut off low develops far northwest of the state with wind directions veering from a more southerly direction over the western islands, and more stable southeasterly winds blowing over the eastern half of the state. Expect increasing unstable shower trends and thunderstorms from Kauai to Oahu from Tuesday to Thursday. More typical easterly trade winds will spread from east to west across the region from Friday through next weekend.

8-Day
Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred