Monday Morning Weather - Extreme Winds and High Surf

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM HST THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
HST THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY OVER
LEEWARD AREAS...
.Strong winds and low humidity will produce critical fire conditions
today over leeward areas. Humidity levels will increase and wind
speeds will decrease on Tuesday.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM HST THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
HST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM HST this morning to 6 PM
HST this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent from the late morning through
afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) A strong high-pressure system to the north will generate breezy to strong trade winds into Tuesday. Brief passing showers are expected mainly over windward and mountain areas through Wednesday. A cold front will sweep from west to east down the island chain from Wednesday evening through Thanksgiving Day, delivering a period of showers for all islands, followed by another round of strong and gusty northeast winds that will ease by Friday night. Lighter winds are forecast from Sunday onward as the ridge north of the region weakens.
Red Flag Warning from 9 AM HST this morning to 6 PM HST this evening for all leeward areas.
Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for portions of Oahu and most areas of Maui and Hawaii Counties.
High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Tuesday for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for all Hawaiian coastal waters.
Gale Warning until 6 PM HST this evening for Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel.