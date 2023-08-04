 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mom speaks out for her son's safety after cyberbullying incident at Campbell High School

  • Updated
  • 0
Melissa Harper-Osai 1

KITV4's Robert Buan followed up with the Oahu student's mother -- in a story you'll see on KITV4.

EWA BEACH HI (KITV4) --  A student with special needs was cyberbullied at Campbell High School last spring. 

Students took mobile phone camera pictures of her son using the urinal and blasted them out on social media.  While no one disputes what happened that day, there still isn’t much agreement on how to go forward. That was the takeaway from a meeting Friday morning with school officials and the student’s mom.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred