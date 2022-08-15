 Skip to main content
Molokai man fined for striking flight Hawaiian Air attendant

Molokai man given supervised release for in-flight disturbance

Molokai resident Steven Sloan was given 2 years supervised release and fined just over 6 thousand dollars for striking an airline attendant. 

HONOLULU-- A Molokai man learned his fate after pleading guilty for an in-flight disturbance which took place in September of 2021.

33 year old Steven Sloan must pay restitution of just over 6 thousand dollars. Plus, the defendant was sentenced to two years of supervised release with credit for time served.  Following the conclusion of the case, Sloan met with probation officials immediately after the sentencing. 

