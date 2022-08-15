Molokai man fined for striking flight Hawaiian Air attendant

HONOLULU-- A Molokai man learned his fate after pleading guilty for an in-flight disturbance which took place in September of 2021.
33 year old Steven Sloan must pay restitution of just over 6 thousand dollars. Plus, the defendant was sentenced to two years of supervised release with credit for time served. Following the conclusion of the case, Sloan met with probation officials immediately after the sentencing.
According to statement made by the Assistant District Attorney, Sloan has both mental health issues and history of drug use.
In September of last year, a flight attendant had to activate protocols to divert a Hilo bound flight back to Honolulu, as the crew moved to protect the cockpit and aircraft doors.
Sloan caused the in-flight disturbance after he struck a flight attendant twice without provocation, in the stomach and then the head. There was no argument of any kind before the attack.
Sloan was arrested in the plane and was taken into custody on the tarmac, upon returning to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The defendant admitted to hearing voices over several weeks in an earlier court proceeding.
The maximum penalties for the 2 federal counts Sloan faced would have been a fine of 250 thousand dollars, and 20 years in prison for assault of the crew member.
A more lenient sentence of two years supervised release and a fine of just over 6 thousand dollars was given in contrast. Sloan's attorney did not comment on the sentencing.