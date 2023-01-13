Molokai health center closing, leaving a big hole in medical care on the 'friendly isle'

With the passing of famed doctor Emmett Aluli late last year, his Molokai Family Health Center will be closing on Jan. 25 -- and that's leaving a big hole in medical care for nearly 2,000 patients.
"I don't have a doctor right now so yes, I do feel vulnerable," said his patient Kimberly Svetin, president of Molokai Drugs. "If something were to happen I'd have to go ER. It's really scary."
Dr. Aluli practiced medicine for more than four decades on the island with a population of about 7,000 people.
And at one time the center was the only clinic on Molokai.
Patients describe the type of care he gave as old-school medicine -- a family practice doctor who did home visits and knew generations of your 'ohana.
"He would scold you if you weren't doing something right because he knows your family history," she said. "It is beyond tragic, and it's a huge hole in the community with his passing."
Besides Aluli, another prominent doctor passed away in recent months and a third practitioner is retiring, leaving many of the island's patients without primary care providers.
"Molokai is so rural that it is difficult for us to attract doctors to come and serve our community," said patient Mikiala Pescaia. "There's some families four generations he's been their doctor so now the transition is really hard. It's rebuilding trust in your health-care provider and for Hawaiians especially, that's a hard thing to come by."
There are still three main providers on island -- Molokai General Hospital, Molokai Community Health Center and Na Puuwai Native Hawaiian Health Care System. But residents say more must be done to build up the health-care system and help homegrown physicians financially so they can come back to practice.
"What's tragic is not one of the Molokai kids he's mentored practices on island," Svetin added.
A problem state leaders say they are working to address.
"It is major crisis and when living on an island like Molokai," said Sen. Lynn DeCoite (D) Upcountry Maui, Molokai, Lanai. "We put the word out there for doctors to come and most doctors, they want to come and they take look at the situation and don't like the lifestyle. So it's just a challenge for us to get them to the island to practice."
Aluli's office says he tried his best to find another physician to take over the rural practice, but that never happened in part because of a shortage of doctors nationwide.
