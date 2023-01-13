 Skip to main content
Molokai health center closing, leaving a big hole in medical care on the 'friendly isle'

Emmett Aluli

With the passing of famed doctor Emmett Aluli late last year, his Molokai Family Health Center will be closing on Jan. 25 -- and that's leaving a big hole in medical care for nearly 2,000 patients.

"I don't have a doctor right now so yes, I do feel vulnerable," said his patient Kimberly Svetin, president of Molokai Drugs. "If something were to happen I'd have to go ER. It's really scary."

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

