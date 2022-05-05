Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Honored in Waikiki

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Advocates and survivors call for more to be done to prevent sex trafficking in Waikiki.
WAIKIKI-- A coalition of supporters gathered in Waikiki Thursday to call attention to the "National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women."
Advocates and state lawmakers rallied near the HPD Waikiki Substation, calling for more to be done to end sex tourism in Hawaii. Many wore red dresses, or a red lei, as a symbol of missing indigenous persons nationwide.
"Honestly this whole industry they see us something that's lifeless, that's nothing more ornamental than the lei that we are wearing today," one speaker recounting working luaus as a minor, "They would literally ask how much. And if I declined and told them no they would ask me to refer them to someone else."
Khara Jabola Carolus says reports made on the DHS hotline point to a crisis in Hawaii.
"Some of the data points that are really shocking are that 37 per cent of child sex trafficking victims that have ben reported recently are native Hawaiian children," she said.
In 2 studies conducted with Arizona State University, findings indicated Hawaiian women effected disproportionately-- with 64 to 77 percent of survivors of sex trafficking being Native Hawaiian.
"Women, girls and Mahu. Because we have not been recognized in regards to violence, mistreatment. When someone goes missing it is not handled in the same way our white counterparts can be," Dayna Schultz told KITV 4.
Advocates called today historic with federal and state recognition of 'Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girl's Day.'
"When I had my experience of domestic violence 20 years ago, there was nothing like this around. I didn't have any advocates or anyone from my culture that could hold me when I was most vulnerable," Schultz added.
The state legislature has taken some steps by creating a task force to investigate missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women and children, but advocates say more can be done.
Khara Jabola Carolus added, "I hope that we can pass really strong legislation that begins to dismantle the sex industry here. I think its uncomfortable topic here but- No sex buyers, no sex trafficking. It's that simple."