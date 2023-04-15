Military veterans attend the Ho'oponopono Workshop to receive training and support

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Catholic Charities Hawai‘i’s Veteran's Program will held a Ho‘oponopono Workshop for military veterans on Saturday, April 15th.
The workshop is funded by the Disabled Veterans National Foundation and co-sponsored by Catholic Charities Hawai‘i.
Ho‘oponopono is a traditional Hawaiian practice that helps a person reconcile, forgive, and heal spiritually, mentally, and physically.
This workshop was facilitated by Kumu Ramsay Taum, a well-known expert in indigenous wisdom, cultural healing, and social change. He encourages veterans to come to a future workshop if they are needing to support and guidance.
"There are several individuals that immediately saw changes, but what was most telling was not so much their response, but those around them, their families who began to see instantaneous results, the shifting of their veteran family members" shares Taum.
The Catholic Charities Hawai‘i Veteran's Program is dedicated to helping veterans overcome obstacles and giving them necessary resources yo help with sustainability, independence and improving their overall well-being.
CCH has been providing various services, including case management, housing assistance, job training and placement, and referrals for counseling, therapy, and other supportive services to improve the lives of veterans in Hawai‘i.
