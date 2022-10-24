Military to begin removing a million gallons of fuel from Red Hill Storage pipelines

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
But it's a dangerous operation the Defense Department's hoping won't lead to another major catastrophe -- contaminating Oahu's main water source about 100 feet away.
In May 2021 while the Navy was moving fuel at Red Hill, a pipeline burst open, spilling more than 19,000 gallons of jet fuel.
"The most dangerous aspect of this mission is the potential for fuel to enter the aquifer," said Rear Adm. John Wade, commander of Joint Task Force-Red Hill. "So everything that we've done -- every focus of effort for the planning and rehearsal -- has been focused on mitigating any chance of a spill."
Most of the fuel in three main pipelines connecting the Red Hill facility to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will be drained by gravity and the rest vacuumed out.
If there is a spill, the DOD says personnel have been trained on how to respond and have installed barriers to protect the water shaft.
After a series of missteps, the Navy's promising to do everything it can to keep Oahu's main water source safe.
"Let's cross our fingers and hope for the best here, but if there are any problems I would hope that both the Navy and our regulators will be very forthcoming," Ernie Lau, chief engineer at the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, told KITV4. "I still think there needs to be greater transparency and I agree there should be public participation in the process."
The defueling of Red Hill is expected to be completed in mid-2024.
Rear Admiral John Wade, commander of Joint Task Force-Red Hill overseeing the defueling, says there will be independent oversight by the state Health Department and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency each step of the way.
