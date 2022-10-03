 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Military task force established to safely defuel Red Hill working to remove fuel from pipes within weeks

  • Updated
  • 0
Jet fuel

Here in the new Joint Taskforce Red Hill, the Defense Department says about 120 personnel will be working to ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of Red Hill.

But safely emptying the more than 100 million gallons in the underground fuel tanks, won't be easy. There's one million gallons of fuel in pipes that must first be removed to reduce the risks of another major spill.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred