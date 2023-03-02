Military officials give inside look of 'Golf Ball' radar in Pearl Harbor

If you've driven past Pearl Harbor lately, you may have seen the huge white circular object sitting there.
Many have dubbed the structure "the golf ball" on social media, but few know what exactly it is and what it does.
The Sea-Based X-Band Radar, nicknamed the "SBX," detects ballistic missiles.
"As we travel around, it's easy to spot us. We don't look like anything else. I tell people repeatedly we're the most photogenic part of the Missile Defense Agency," SBX product manager Robert Dees joked.
Just over 100 feet tall, the dome is mounted on a mobile platform that can partially submerge to stabilize itself in high winds. Altogether, the SBX towers at about 280 feet high from its keel to the top of the white dome.
With a water resistant surface, the dome is made out of material that is "pretty special," Dees explained.
"The same guys who make the material for space suits make the material," that way, Dees added, the dome is protective but does not interfere with the radar's wavelength.
"We're in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's largest x-band phased array radar," Dees pointed out.
While in Hawai'i, the SBX is undergoing regular maintenance and system updates.
"We keep adding additional capabilities and improving things," Dees said.
"It's worthwhile to get another half a percent of reliability."
Since first arriving in Hawai'i in 2005, SBX has held its last few overhauls here, as boat repair company Pacific Shipyards International won the recent bids for it.
The only other port the SBX has been to was Seattle in 2011.
"The one (overhaul) we're doing now with all of the upgrades that we're doing on board, totals about $68 million," Dees revealed.
Officials declined to share how long the SBX will remain in Hawai'i, but because of how big it is, you'll likely notice when it's gone.
