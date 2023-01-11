Military housing rent hikes taking a toll on residents

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 14 to 18 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Seas, all coastal waters. Winds, typical windier areas
of Maui County and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell moving through the islands could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in exposed
harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
Christine Roberts, a civilian teacher living with her two children in military housing, says her rent will soon jump by $325 to $3,300 a month for her four-bedroom home in Radford Terrace.
That's on top of a $200 increase on her electricity bill.
"This catches us off guard," she said. "I had to already extend my budget for the extra electric payments and now I'm having to figure out how I'm going to pay the extra rental increase. I feel like it's a slap in our faces after the Navy poisoned us."
The hikes come after her rent was raised last year while she was staying in a hotel to get away from the contaminated water at Red Hill.
Roberts says if she doesn't sign a new lease, she'll have pay even more.
"The agent said that that's fair market value and they have every right to do it," she added. "To me personally, I feel like they are trying to push civilians out of housing."
In an email last month, Hunt Companies, the manager of the military housing, told Roberts: "This rate is adjusted each year based on the DOD-determined BAH (basic allowance for housing) rates for the area. Because of this, all of our civilian residents will see these increases each year with their annual lease renewals."
The latest rent increase takes effect in April. And Roberts fears there's no end in sight.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.