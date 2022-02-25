 Skip to main content
Military families reluctant to use the water at Pearl City Peninsula despite the all clear from state

  • Updated
  • 0
Water contamination

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Despite state health officials giving the all clear for the water at the Pearl City Peninsula, many residents in the neighborhood are still reluctant to use the water.

Davie-Ann Momilani Thomas said she and her family experienced various illnesses after petroleum contaminated the U.S. Navy water system.

That includes hair loss, as well as breathing and digestive problems that sent her to the ER.

"I would never trust it. I don't want to go back to the emergency room," she said. "It's so scary. And I'm 45 years old and my goal is to live past 100 years old. No, I am not going back on the tap water."

According to the Navy, 17 more neighborhoods are awaiting the all-clear from the Department of Health.

The DOH has said the contamination was removed from the drinking water system, but it will continue sampling water as part of a long-term monitoring plan.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

