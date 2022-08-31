Military families file federal lawsuit over Navy's Red Hill water crisis

Since moving away from Oahu last month, four-year-old Indy Rose Wyatt has had unexplained seizures every two weeks.
She's also had to take more medicine for her thyroid condition her mother says she never had before drinking the contaminated water.
"One of the scariest things is that so many people are having so many neurological issues and they don't know how to help us," said Indy's mother, Ariana. "It's sad, it's not fair. So I'm hoping the Navy takes accountability." >
The young girl is among the dozen people listed in a federal lawsuit detailing health problems -- including seizures, gastrointestinal disorders and neurological issues.
It's the first lawsuit against the U.S. government by four military families claiming they've suffered severe health problems after being poisoned from the Navy's Red Hill water system.
"This completely changed the course of our life, she's four and she started preschool here and it's so hard to like watch the other little kids play and I have to go check her out of school to go get blood draws done," she said.
The attorneys for the families say the government made the suffering worse by first denying -- and then dismissing -- the health concerns.
"It's one thing to cause the contamination that poisoned people, but it's another thing to look at sick families and say, 'you're not sick,'" said Kristina Baehr, attorney for the plaintiffs. "And that is what the Navy continues to do today. They continue to say that there is no long-term health consequences from the exposure. That's not true."
The Navy admits jet fuel leaked from its Red Hill storage facility and pledged to defuel Red Hill by the end of 2024. But Hawaii officials say that's too long because the fuel is putting Oahu's entire water system at risk.
The Navy released a statement saying in part, "Nothing is more important than the health, safety, and well-being of our people, their families and our community neighbors."
But for Wyatt, she worries every day about the consequences of drinking the water as little Indy Rose's health deteriorates.
"It's absolutely ... terrifying, it's terrifying," she said.
The military families want compensation for their illnesses and disruption to their lives. Hundreds of additional claims are expected to be added to the lawsuit in the future.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
