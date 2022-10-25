Military empties 93,000 gallons of fuel from Red Hill pipelines

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
For almost a year, Norine Tuck-Ringwalt has been living in a nightmare.
She's a single mother of three children, and all of them are still suffering the fallout of drinking contaminated water -- debilitating migraines, neurological problems and mental health issues.
"It's so heartbreaking to see my kids who were healthy and happy just not the same," said Tuck-Ringwalt, who now lives in Ewa. "I don't want this to happen to any other families."
Today's a major milestone with the start of defueling of Red Hill. But many families say it's too little, too late.
The Ringwalt ohana's still on a dozen medicines after being poisoned by jet fuel in the Navy water system.
The military has begun removing a million gallons of fuel from pipes, a dangerous operation everyone's hoping won't lead to another major catastrophe.
"The stakes are incredibly high," said Dani Espiritu, who is part of the Oahu Water Protectors. "It's an important first step. However, there's a lot of skepticism and perhaps fear that come into it when we're kind of left outside of any conversation."
The military says 93,000 gallons of jet fuel was safely removed today.
The pipes are expected to be completely drained by early next week.
"Without water we as an island, we as a people, have no future," Espiritu said. "And so if anything should go wrong, the Navy has not shown itself and the military has not shown itself to be good stewards."
There's still more than 100 million gallons of fuel in underground tanks just a hundred feet from Oahu's main water source. And it's scheduled to remain there until mid-2024.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.