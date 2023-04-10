Mililani residents on edge after terrorizing attack at 24 Hour Fitness parking lot

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Residents are on edge after an especially terrorizing attack on a young woman who had just finished working out at 24 Hour Fitness in Mililani.
"It's scary," said gym member Gregg Kalilikane. "It's scary because this area of Oahu is not known for that kind of activity."
But that kind of activity is becoming more prevalent.
This weekend's attack is just the latest in a series of crimes in what used to be peaceful suburbs.
"The uptick in the violent crimes recently in Mililani is definitely troubling," said Honolulu City Councilmember Val Okimoto, a member of the Mililani gym. "Whether it's domestic violence, mental health awareness, even the economy, what are the underlying issues for what's causing the increasing crime."
That includes a car-fire murder in the parking lot of Mililani High School and a random attack of a woman run over at the neighborhood Walmart. At the start of the year, an old lady was viciously beaten in a home burglary.
"Now we have to really watch our backs and we have to watch out for each other and really just be more aloha," Kalilikane added.
Police are still searching for a man who shot at the woman at the 24 Hour Fitness parking lot and they're asking the public to remain vigilant. The suspect also dumped a chemical on her -- leaving her in critical condition.
"Whether it'd be Mililani, Hawaii Kai, Kakaako -- whatever the case may be, you know get involved," said Honolulu Police Department Sgt. Chris Kim, head of CrimeStoppers. "Start up neighborhood watches start paying attention reporting to the police, such as suspicious vehicles, suspicious people set up surveillance cameras outside your homes."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.