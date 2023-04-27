Mililani residents on edge after several high-profile violent crimes this year

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mililani residents are hoping for a new police substation, after putting out that request to the Honolulu Police Chief at Wednesday night's neighborhood board meeting. A series of high-profile crimes has residents rattled, and they're looking to increase their safety.
There's been one high profile crime a month this year, including: A woman whose body was found burned in her car by Mililani High School; a woman who had acid thrown on her near the 24 Hour Fitness; and the brutal attack of a man and a woman at WalMart.
Mililani-Waipi'o-Melemanu Neighborhood Board (No. 25) President Danielle Bass admits, "I'm concerned. We're all being very vigilant. I've heard from Mililani residents. We need to increase our vigilance and walk with known entities. We shouldn't be walking alone at night."
City Councilmember Val Okimoto invited Honolulu Police, including Chief Joe Logan, to address the community's concerns. HPD said despite the heavy media coverage of the violence, crime in Mililani is down compared to last year.
Capt. Tate Nojima of HPD's District 2 notes of several of the aforementioned crimes, "It was the quick action of patrol officers in this district that caught that person. It was the quick action of patrol officers in this district that stopped that crazy person, or suspect, in WalMart."
While residents we talked to say they appreciate what police are doing, they want to see more cops there. Bass sums up she's heard "general concerns in terms of safety. We asked for what we heard from our community residents which is an increase in police presence; whether we can increase the amount of beat patrols in Mililani. We acknowledge this is a 60,000 person community."
Neighborhood Board member Ryan Ozawa asked Chief Logan, "Could there be a substation or something smaller than a substation? So that we [community members] understand the [police] presence is closer than five to 14 miles away?" District 2 is large, serving not just Mililani, but also Wahiawa and the entire North Shore.
Chief Logan responded, "At the moment, no," and shared his strategic plan for the year, which didn't include that request. But Logan said he'll consider it in the future. He also put it back on the public, encouraging people to apply to be a police officer to fill a labor shortage.
Meantime, residents are retooling their own safety protocols, with the board starting up neighborhood security watches and walks. Bass says, "I'm born and raised here, lived in Mililani all my life. Mililani has always been a safe community." And she's like to keep it that way.