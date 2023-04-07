Mililani Native wins Netflix competition 'The Dance 100'

MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Along with being crowned champion on the Netflix competition show "The Dance 100's" debut season, Mililani native Brandi Chun is now the winner of a $100,000 prize for choreographing pieces for up to one hundred dancers at a time.
But Chun says one of the biggest rewards is helping put Hawaii on the radar for dance. A student of 24/7 Danceforce at Windward Mall in Kaneohe, she says her successes are a testament to hours in the studio and expert training here at home.
At age 18, she decided to move to Los Angeles in pursuit of greater opportunities in the field of dance.
Chun says a reality that she and other Hawaii athletes and artists are trying to combat, are the limited opportunities for island talent to be recognized.
"It's always been a thing," Chun admitted. "Hawaii is so talented on all ends. I know for dancers, specifically, when we would move up here, they'd be like, 'What are ya'll drinking over there? There's something in the water, because dancers in Hawaii are so talented.' I'm like, 'Yeah, you're all sleeping on us.' Nobody knows because they don't really come here. We always have to branch out to even be seen, but yeah, don't sleep on Hawaii."
Brandi says even bigger choreography projects are now in the work, including opportunities, she would only get to be a part of after gaining exposure from the show.
And though she says plans are to grow her career in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future, her roots are in Hawaii, so she has her sights set on returning to the islands eventually.