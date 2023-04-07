 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mililani Native wins Netflix competition 'The Dance 100'

  • Updated
  • 0
Brandi Chun

A Mililani Native, Brandi Chun, is Netflix's "The Dance 100" show's big winner.

MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Along with being crowned champion on the Netflix competition show "The Dance 100's" debut season, Mililani native Brandi Chun is now the winner of a $100,000 prize for choreographing pieces for up to one hundred dancers at a time.

But Chun says one of the biggest rewards is helping put Hawaii on the radar for dance. A student of 24/7 Danceforce at Windward Mall in Kaneohe, she says her successes are a testament to hours in the studio and expert training here at home.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred