Midwives stage sit-in to fight for their jobs

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nearly 100 people staged a sit-in at the state capitol today to fight for the right to practice midwifery.
This month marks the deadline for finance committee chair Kyle Yamashita to schedule a hearing for House Bill 955, which would exempt midwives from licensure requirements and expand qualifications to include the North American Registry of Midwives evaluation process.
A group of midwives, birth attendants, and local parents have been meeting at the capitol every day to try and meet with Chair Yamashita, but to no avail.
"We know that women who give birth want to have a choice of where they give birth and they want to have a choice of who they have with them," said midwife and childbirth educator, Rebekah Botello at the rally.
This bill was initially referred to the finance committee, which the midwives say makes no sense given that the bill has no fiscal impact.
KITV4 has tried to reach out to Yamashita for comment, but have not yet received a response.
