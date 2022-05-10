Micronesians Tackle Disparity of Educational Outcomes

PALOLO VALLEY-- Micronesian students in Hawaii are confronting a disparity of outcomes. That's according to a new study out of University of Hawaii.
The research spotlights racial profiling and notes that Micronesians, though representing 1 per cent of the overall population, made up a quarter of the arrests for violating the 2020 stay at home order.
Micronesian students face another daunting statistic: that between 2013-2018 only half of Micronesian students who started high school, graduated.
"Micronesians pay state taxes. They deserve to have their children graduate from public high schools in Hawaii," UH Professor Jon Okamura said. He and others involved with the new research are appealing for more resources to fund education and access.
One Kaimuki high school student told KITV he believes in keeping a positive mindset in the face of opposition.
"Sometimes it can be hard especially for us Micronesians when we get treated a certain way if they knew we are from Micronesia. But I feel it's up to that person to change the whole narrative and the perception of them by treating everybody with the same respect," Katchin Betiru told KITV.
Katchin suggests public schools switch up the narrative as well, with more vocational opportunities as a part of public education.
"That's one thing Kaimuki should have. Auto-shop. I want to learn to fix cars. I want to learn as many life skills. So it can help me after high school," Betiru said.