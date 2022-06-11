Mental health experts say yoga is an alternative for therapy

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mental health expert, Dr. Raj Kumar, said yoga is more than just meditating and/or stretching. He said it's necessary for people who have been hit hard by the pandemic. He said now, many even breathe differently.
"Generally, we breathe 16 times in a minute. Under stress, our breath rate goes to 25 times and under anger, our breath rate goes up to 42 times per minute. This puts serious strain on the heart,” said Dr. Raj Kumar, founder of Gandhi International Institute for Peace.
He said adding at least one yoga session daily will combat every issue that's increased these past two years – like violence, stress and unhealthy eating habits. He adds it's essential to integrate yoga at work and classrooms.
Many people assume yoga is more suited for adults but he adds children need it just as much.
"If you practice some of the main poses at home for 14-20 minutes, add some breathing exercises and meditate, you will gain a large amount of happiness and peace,” said Dr. Kumar.
Many yoga instructors said practicing yoga is an alternative for therapy because classes and yoga books also focus on reforming yourself.
"Patanjali is called the first psychologist, he wrote the Yoga Sutra. Yoga is psychology because it’s about the mind, not body,” said Mary Bastien, owner of Open Space Yoga.
International Yoga Day is June 21st. Many studios and experts will hold seminars in Pearl city on the benefits and yoga has on our mental and physical health.