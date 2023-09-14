Mental health concerns growing in Lahaina as residents struggle to cope with tragedy

When Kiha Kaina found his father Joseph Lara's burnt out truck, he was hit with a flood of emotions.
"It was even harder to not only know that he had died in the fire in such a gruesome way ... but to be there and relive the moment and be at the exact spot that it had happened."
But there's been no time to grieve.
"There's a hundred things coming at us at once too so dealing with that -- dealing with financial issues -- you know, now we don't have work, we don't have any income," he said. "It's definitely put you in a strain. It's definitely tested your will."
For weeks now, Kiha's been helping his grief-stricken community in any way he can -- first handing out supplies and donations and now, shifting his focus to the mental health of family and friends coping with the tragedy.
"To see all that pain and to live it everyday it's so hard," Kaina said. "In the last month, the tensions are a lot different now. There's so much animosity, there's so much confusion."
Even while he suffers from his own.
"It hurts me, it hurts my family. And you know, it's something that we all have to go through," he said. "All these families have to go through the same thing."
He's urging people to reach out to their loved ones before it's too late. He said he already knows of two people who recently took their own lives.
"We just started that process of these suicides happening. I think it's going to get worse," he added. "You got to do whatever we can to help everybody and to talk to people -- give them a chance to talk and come over and talk story."
For Kiha, helping others is the key to helping himself heal.