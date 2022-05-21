Mental Health Care Employees Picket Kaiser Hawaii

HONOLULU-- Mental health employees for Kaiser Permanente Hawaii have wrapped up a 3 day strike, calling on the medical group to address understaffing.
Some 50 employees have been at odds with their employer over contract negotiations for the last year.
Kaiser workers went on a 3 day strike in Oahu and Maui, and also on the Big Island. They are calling on Kaiser to improve recruitment and retention of therapists, and make sure they are given fair wage compensation and benefits that match other union employees at Kaiser.
Workers say Kaiser must elevate staffing levels, and that the wait is just too long for patients seeking their first appointment in the midst of a mental health crisis.
"First contact is through our call center on the phone. They may wait on hold, just trying to talk to a human being. For so many hours that they give up. Or they leave a message that is not returned for weeks," Dr. Rachel Kaya of Maui said.
"They're upset," Licensed clinical social worker Andres Kumura told KITV4 of incoming patients, "First of all they're upset. First of all I can't get through to anybody to try to make an appointment. And once I have an appointment, I'm told I have to wait 2 to 3 months to actually have an initial appointment. You know, my family member needs help now."
Employees say staffing levels have actually dropped since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, even though the demand for services has increased from those seeking to treat conditions such as depression, anxiety and trauma.
The employees are represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers. Kaiser maintains that both its psychologists and clinical social workers make more than the market average.
The protest happened to coincide with May being Mental Health Awareness month. KITV reached out to Kaiser for additional comment but have not heard back from the health care company at this time.