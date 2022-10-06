Men's March Against Violence in downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV)-- The 28th annual Men's March Against Violence is kicking off today at Honolulu Hale at 11:00 a.m. On Maui from 12 to 2 this afternoon participants can gather at the UH Maui college campus' great lawn.
On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.
During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
The Domestic Violence Action center in Honolulu is here to help. The organization provides daily support, advocacy, and legal services to victims of violence.
The outreach advocate at the Domestic Violence Action Center, Keli'i Beyer, encourages men to join the march to help stand up for those suffering.
"I think because we know this does affect families out there. It's a cyclical thing. The more people see violence in their homes and in the community the less safe they feel and unfortunately it can become generational" shares Beyer.
The dean of the John A. Burns School of Medicine, Dr. Jerris Hedges, is happy the march is back after being cancelled due to the pandemic. He is being recognized at the march as the "Distinguished Citizen of the Year" for his work in standing up for those who have experienced domestic violence.
Hedges says he knows first hand what it's like to experience domestic violence. He says his father chose violence to address issues going on in his family.
He encourages men to take a stand against domestic violence and support victims at today's march.
"We have to as fellow men reach out and help them know that there are ways to support their needs and support the needs of those who have been in an abusive situation" shares Hedges.
