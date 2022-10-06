 Skip to main content
Men's March Against Violence in downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV)-- The 28th annual Men's March Against Violence is kicking off today at Honolulu Hale at 11:00 a.m. On Maui from 12 to 2 this afternoon participants can gather at the UH Maui college campus' great lawn. 

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

