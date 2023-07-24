Men of Pa'a restores lives, serves community

PUNA, Hawai (KITV4) -- "Restorative justice, restoring men from the bushes, the prisons- wherever they're coming from," Iopa Maunakea laid out his vision to a group of high school kids on Hawaii Island.
For 17 years, Maunakea's non profit has given formerly incarcerated men in the Puna district and beyond a chance to rebuild.
Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth remarked at a recent county event how group has been a reliable presence at nearly every community event in Hilo and Puna.
Maunakea called his group a "positive action alliance for men."
"Men of Pa'a is what we call Aina-based recovery and Aina-based stewardship. And what that means is bringing our men in from the justice system and helping them to reintegrate back in our community," Maunakea told KITV4.
Carlos Belletto is now house manager for the group's live-in home in Puna. He looks back at the turning point in his life when he was welcomed in by Kapoli Maunakea, Iopa's brother.
"I didn't know where I was going to go at the time, because I had burnt all the bridges with my family. I didn't have any place to go really. So he (Kapoli) said, I'll go bring you into my house," Belleto said.
And now Belletto has taken on a wealth of responsibilities. Iopa introduced him to the visiting groups of students as, "Driving one work van and driving kupuna around the island and delivering food and all that kind of stuff- To me, that is change." Maunakea told the visitors of Belletto.
Reintegration for those joining Men of Pa'a translates into attendance and support for major events on East Hawaii Island.
It could be the Celebration of life in Hilo, where the group worked with Youth Challenge, drove shuttle vans, and assisted Kupuna- or at the county's quarterly 'Revitalizing Puna' community forum.
"No question when people ask, we just come and we serve," Iopa Maunakea said.
"We do it for free, and we find joy in doing community service, helping people who help people." Kapoli Maunakea told KITV4, emphasizing the Men of Pa'a motto.
The group has a reputation as a pillar among community in East Hawaii, but also among those seeking sobriety and recovery.
"From about 16 years old until I was about 30, I was just running around and doing drugs and alcohol and in and out of incarceration and stuff. And this was my first time into rehab- and I started hearing about the Men of Pa'a," Belletto said.
What has made the program so successful?
"Mainly it's because we can relate a lot to each other, you know, man to man, kāne to kāne, and about the problems we are having- and our fears for the future," Belletto added.
The group stresses responsibility and accountability.
"To help us stay sober. So we know if we're not staying sober, we're not doing any good in our community," Kapoli Maunakea said.
"I'm not scared anymore. I can live a normal life knowing that I have men around me that are going to support me no matter what," Belletto said.
"If you need help and you're struggling you can always call Iopa," Kapoli reminds the public, "We'll help you."
"And our belief is that when our man get good his family gets better. And when a family gets better who benefits is the community," Iopa concluded.