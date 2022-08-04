 Skip to main content
Meet the GOP candidates looking to flip Hawaii's U.S. House seats

It's not easy running as a Republican in a historically blue state like Hawaii.

The 1st Congressional District hasn't been in GOP hands in over decade, when it was briefly represented by Rep. Charles Djou.  And the 2nd District has never been represented by a Republican since its creation.  Some of those running range from moderate to conservative, but all say although they're underdogs in the race, they have what it takes to flips both districts blue to red.

