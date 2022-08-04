Meet the GOP candidates looking to flip Hawaii's U.S. House seats

It's not easy running as a Republican in a historically blue state like Hawaii.
The 1st Congressional District hasn't been in GOP hands in over decade, when it was briefly represented by Rep. Charles Djou. And the 2nd District has never been represented by a Republican since its creation. Some of those running range from moderate to conservative, but all say although they're underdogs in the race, they have what it takes to flips both districts blue to red.
The 1st District
District 1, which covers part of Oahu including urban Honolulu, and central and south Oahu, has been represented by Rep. Ed Case (D) since 2019. The 3 GOP candidates running are Conrad Kress, Patrick Largey, and Arturo Reyes (who couldn't be reached for an interview).
While Case touts himself as fiscal watchdog, Kress and Largey argue that hasn't been the case, both saying the current economic situation inspired them to run.
"I just saw what was going on, and really it was turning my stomach and I had to do something. Food prices doubled, gas prices doubled, people have to work three or four jobs here in Hawaii," Largey says.
"The economy and the cost of living here in Hawaii and how policy affects that to make things better or worse and in many cases its been to the detriment of the people of Hawaii," says Kress.
Both are military veterans, Kress from the Navy, and Largey from the Air Force. They both say the response to the Red Hill water crisis didn't happen soon enough.
On other issues, both take conservative positions. Both said they supported former President Donald Trump in 2020, but have different levels on whether they thought the presidential election was stolen.
"I think there's always some accountability that needs to be looked at when it comes to the election process," Kress says. He says while the election overall was fair, he is concerned about the security of Hawaii's mail in ballot system.
Largey, who brands himself as a 'MAGA conservative' goes a step further. "There's too much there that says that the election wasn't fair," he says.
The 2nd District
In the 2nd District, which covers rural Oahu and all 7 neighbor islands, the 2020 GOP nominee was Joe Akana. After the election, Akana told KITV4 not only did he believe Trump won the election, he also questioned the validity of his own loss to Congressman Kai Kahele (D).
In 2022, Akana is running again. Akana declined an interview, citing his campaign schedule. His primary election opponent this time is Joe Webster from the Big Island. Webster says he doesn't think election denial is a good strategy for the GOP to repeat.
"You can't win a general election if you think Trump should still be President so that's the centrist part I'm not in alignment with those far-right leaning ideas," Webster says.
Webster calls himself "a Republican like you've never met before." He says he didn't vote for Donald Trump in 2020, and says he would not if he runs again. He also supports a woman's right to choose, and supports some gun control, mentioning that his son survived a school shooting in Nebraska. He says he wants to bring his business mindset to Congress.
"Chip shortages, formula shortages, we did nothing about the baby formula shortage until everybody was out and just being proactive as if you were running a company makes a lot of sense," Webster says.
It's a mindset he hopes can lead Hawaii voters to look past the party and consider the person. "I don't think it needs to be a red or blue thing and hopefully one day it's not gonna be but it's got to start with somebody somewhere and that's what I'm doing," he says.
The 2nd District is an open seat with Congressman Kahele running for Governor. The winner of the 2nd District GOP primary, will face off against one of 6 Democrats, including State Rep. Patrick Branco and former State Sen. Jill Tokuda.
