Mbongeni Buthelezi: The South African artist turning plastic into portraits

Artist Mbongeni Buthelezi is tackling plastic pollution

South African Mbongeni Buthelezi makes art using plastic waste. He wants his work to make a statement about the damage plastics cause to the environment. Pictured: "Self Portrait"

(CNN) While other artists might use watercolors or oil paints, Mbongeni Buthelezi uses waste plastics to create highly textured portraits at his studio in Booysens, Johannesburg.

His medium is the plastic litter he collects from local rubbish dumps and city streets. “Animals are dying, fish in the ocean are dying – because of this material and because of us as human beings,” Buthelezi said. “It is us that need to take responsibility.”

Buthelezi uses plastic litter to create artworks depicting life in South Africa.
A work by Buthelezi called "Street Soccer."

