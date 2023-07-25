Mayor signs Bill requiring restaurants & bars serving alcohol to have opioid overdose spray Eric Naktin Eric Naktin Reporter Author email Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 Updated 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV) -- On Tuesday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 28 requiring the opioid overdose treatment Narcan Nasal Spray be available in Oahu restaurants and bars that sell alcohol.Blangiardi officially put his signature on the bill at the Lei Stand in Honolulu.As a result of this week's signing, The Liquor Commission will give out complimentary initial doses of Narcan, also known as Naloxone to bars and restaurants with liquor licenses.The bill's largely in response to growing concerns involving the fight against opioids, most notably fentanyl.Regarding Fentanyl use, Mayor Blangiardi said, "Aside from being 50 times more dangerous, and addictive than heroine - as far as killing somebody, the distribution of this drug is unprecedented."Heather Lusk with Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center said, "Today is a monumental day to take this lifesaving very safe medication and put it into establishments that could really save lives."With Bill 28 being enacted, Honolulu's at the forefront of major cities in the United States to require Narcan Nasal Spray in bars and restaurants.In March 2023, the Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan for over-the-counter use. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Narcan Naloxone Fentanyl Bill Eric Naktin Reporter Author email Follow Eric Naktin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 7 new COVID-related deaths, 510 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Mar 8, 2023 News Some say ballot proposal for separate Maui housing department is needed, others call it costly Updated Oct 26, 2022 National Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal tax charges, strikes deal on gun charge Jun 20, 2023 Local Trump claims daughter Ivanka 'checked out' and wasn't looking at election results Jun 10, 2022 Top Stories Japan will require negative PCR test or proof of vaccine & booster from travelers Updated Sep 28, 2022 National DOJ files suit against casino mogul Steve Wynn seeking order that he register as foreign agent of China Updated May 17, 2022 Recommended for you