Mayor signs Bill requiring restaurants & bars serving alcohol to have opioid overdose spray

HONOLULU (KITV) -- On Tuesday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 28 requiring the opioid overdose treatment Narcan Nasal Spray be available in Oahu restaurants and bars that sell alcohol.

Blangiardi officially put his signature on the bill at the Lei Stand in Honolulu.

