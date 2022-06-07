Mayor Blangiardi outlines Chinatown revitalization plan

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi Tuesday presented a list of action items to the community board, proposing to bring new improvements to Chinatown.
The mayor outlined several "action items" which involve a number of different departments. The Department of Parks and Recreation is assigned to handle tree planting and repair of pedestrian walkways.
The Department of Construction is assigned to the rehabilitation of Hotel Street, security camera installation, and renovations to Sun Yat Sen park.
Facility improvement projects include Chinatown Gateway Plaza, among others.
"A major concern is definitely crime and homelessness. Mostly crime. That was a big part of what the mayor said today," Chad Toshiro Wolke told KITV, "A lot of his plans were just cleaning things up. Making things safer. Making things a lot cleaner for the businesses, residents and visitors to Chinatown."
A developing partner with a new hotel proposal, which is being considered for ground up construction in Chinatown, gave a presentation of the project's vision.
"We've noticed a remarkable difference in what's happening in Chinatown. It looks a lot safer. A lot cleaner. You know, the mayor did a great job of presenting what they're doing and how they're planning on making it even better. It looks great. And I think the board as well welcomed what he's been doing," Chris Flaherty said.
Mayor Blangiardi also plans to beautify the district with an increase in public art displays. Special public events are also being touted to add to the list of attractions aimed at those visiting Chinatown.