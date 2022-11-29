 Skip to main content
With two active volcanoes, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park braces for visitors

Mauna Loa's eruption, seen in a photo courtesy of Paradise Helicopters, is not the only active volcano on the Big Island. 

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Visitors to the Big Island have a chance now to see not just one, but two actively-erupting volcanos.

"We have two volcanos, with both of them erupting. Mauna Loa, of course, is erupting since Sunday night. And Kilauea is also erupting and that eruption has been going on since September 2021,"  Jessica Ferracane of the National Park Service told KITV4. "I am not sure if there is anywhere else on our planet where we have a duel eruption from neighboring volcanos happening at the same time."

