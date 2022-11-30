USGS provides new updates on Mauna Loa eruption

In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, lava flows from the Mauna Loa volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world's largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii's Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario.
The Northeast Rift Zone eruption of Mauna Loa continues with several lava flows active, but USGS leaders still say the community is not at risk. As of Tuesday night, the USGS said the largest and longest lava flow is coming from fissure three.
This lava flow crossed the Mauna Loa Weather Observatory Road on Tuesday at around 8 p.m. The flow was located about 4.5 miles from Saddle Road.
Ken Horn, the head scientist for the HVO, says it could go one of two ways. Horn says it's too early to predict what happens, but says if the lava doesn't spread widely it could reach the highway faster.
It could spread out which would cause it to spread over a big area and slow it down-stopping it from reaching roads.
The State Department of Transportation has plans in place in case any roads get cut off. USGS doesn't expect any eruptive activity outside the Northeast Rift Zone.
As of right now, no evacuations have been issued, but this could change in the next week as lava could flow downhill and begin to reach neighborhoods.
The USGS will be sending out more updates Wednesday morning.