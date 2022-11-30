 Skip to main content
USGS provides new updates on Mauna Loa eruption

  • Updated
Mauna Loa eruption

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) within the United States Geological Survey (USGS) continues to deliver updates on the current status of the Mauna Loa eruption.

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) --

The Northeast Rift Zone eruption of Mauna Loa continues with several lava flows active, but USGS leaders still say the community is not at risk. As of Tuesday night, the USGS said the largest and longest lava flow is coming from fissure three.

Volcano satellite image

In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, lava flows from the Mauna Loa volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world's largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii's Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. 

