Mauna Loa Headlines Have Locals Hoping for Business Boom

VOLCANO-- With national attention turned toward the Big Island, some local businesses are hoping for a burst of business.
It wouldn't be the first time for the east coast of the island of Hawaii, which saw a tourism boost during the Kilauea eruption of 2018.
Tourist flights offered by Safari Helicopters and Paradise Helicopters have been booking up, with one of the tour providers telling KITV4 a waitlist may be required.
KITV 4 also spoke to an assistant manager at a Volcano village travel destination. She said the phone has been ringing off the hook with inquiries from those interested in both hiking Kilauea overlook and viewing Mauna Loa at a distance.
"Number one issue that we get concerns about is air quality. So they want to know that they're safe when they're staying inside the village," Tabitha Puniwai said, "We have had excellent air quality. We didn't see any ash or anything like that. The other thing that they want to know is how they can see the lava, where they can go to see it, and what safety precautions are being taken."
Puniwai said some callers are looking for inside information for where is best to view the volcanic skyline.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority also issued an advisory for tourists that travel plans to the Hawaiian Islands can go forward as planned, clarifying the eruption's current location on the unpopulated northeast flank.
At the time of writing, regularly scheduled flights offered by Southwest and Hawaiian airlines have not been altered due to the eruption.