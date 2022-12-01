Mauna Loa eruption not just a looker, but a learning experience thanks to improved technology

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chief among the differences between today's eruption at Mauna Loa compared to the previous one -- technological advances, University of Hawai'i geologist Scott Rowland pointed out.
"There are lots more seismometers, lots more tilt meters, I mean, GPS was not available, satellite interferometry was not available, so the ability to study what's going on both under the ground and on the surface is much greater than what it was in 1984," said Rowland, who studied the last eruption himself.
Additionally, the vent during the 1984 event was higher up-rift than today's one, and its flows were longer because they did not reach the more gradual slopes towards the bottom of the mountain as quickly.
The curtains of lava fountaining out of Mauna Loa have attracted thousands of visitors to the Daniel K. Inouye Highway eager to catch a glimpse.
While the flow is not currently threatening any homes, experts with the U.S. Geological Survey predict it could cross the highway in about a week.
"Which will be a big hassle, obviously, for people who use it every day but if Mauna Loa was going to erupt, it's hard to imagine a better place to be adding some lava than up there near Saddle Road," Rowland said.
"Sounds weird but it's kind of an ideal eruption of Mauna Loa."